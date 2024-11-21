Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AKNG helps replenish Alaska Native community’s food stores during IRT Mission [Image 2 of 18]

    11.18.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Seth LaCount 

    Alaska National Guard   

    Alaska Army National Guardsmen from the 207th Aviation Troop Command and Bison Company, 1st Battalion, 297th Infantry Regiment, load boxes of frozen meat for transport via UH-60L Black Hawk helicopter during an Innovative Readiness Training mission at the AKARNG hangar in Bethel, Alaska, Nov. 18, 2024. Two years ago, the community of Toksook Bay, whose population is almost entirely members of the Alaska Native Nunakauyarmiut Tribe living a subsistence lifestyle, lost thousands of pounds of meat that spoiled due to extended power outages caused by Typhoon Merbok flooding. At the request of the Tribe and through the IRT program, the Alaska National Guard transported nearly 14,000 pounds of frozen beef, chicken and pork from JBER to Bethel and then onto the community of Toksook Bay. (Alaska National Guard photo by Seth LaCount)

    Date Taken: 11.18.2024
    Date Posted: 11.21.2024 20:30
    Photo ID: 8766619
    VIRIN: 241118-Z-SR689-1001
    Resolution: 6152x4101
    Size: 5.3 MB
    Location: BETHEL, ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    Innovative readiness training
    Toksook Bay
    Bureau of Indian Affairs
    FEMA Interagency Recovery Coordination team
    Rural Alaska Community Action Program
    Nunakauyarmiut Tribe

