AKNG helps replenish Alaska Native community’s food stores during IRT Mission

Alaska Army National Guardsmen from the 207th Aviation Troop Command and Bison Company, 1st Battalion, 297th Infantry Regiment, offload boxes of frozen meat from a UH-60L Black Hawk helicopter during an Innovative Readiness Training mission at Toksook Bay, Alaska, Nov. 18, 2024. Two years ago, the community of Toksook Bay, whose population is almost entirely members of the Alaska Native Nunakauyarmiut Tribe living a subsistence lifestyle, lost thousands of pounds of meat that spoiled due to extended power outages caused by Typhoon Merbok flooding. At the request of the Tribe and through the IRT program, the Alaska National Guard transported nearly 14,000 pounds of frozen beef, chicken and pork from JBER to Bethel and then onto the community of Toksook Bay. (Alaska National Guard photo by Seth LaCount)