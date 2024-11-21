12th ATF FTX at Tyndall AFB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Left, Airman Elizabeth Solis, 375th Security Forces Squadron installation access controller, and Senior Airman Michael Maffucci, 2nd Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels technician, fill a runway crater as part of a 12th Air Task Force field training exercise at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Nov. 18, 2024. Bringing together Airmen from Scott, Barksdale, and Little Rock Air Force Bases for the first time, the 12th ATF trains as a combat unit of action in preparation for deployment, strengthening U.S. joining force readiness in the Great Power Competition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman De’Quan Simmons)