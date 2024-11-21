12th ATF FTX at Tyndall AFB

12th Air Task Force Airmen conduct search and rescue training as part of a field training exercise on Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Nov. 18, 2024. Bringing together Airmen from Scott, Barksdale, and Little Rock Air Force Bases for the first time, the 12th ATF trains as a combat unit of action in preparation for deployment, strengthening U.S. joining force readiness in the Great Power Competition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman De’Quan Simmons)
