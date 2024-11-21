Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    12th ATF FTX at Tyndall AFB

    12th ATF FTX at Tyndall AFB

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    11.16.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman DeQuan Simmons 

    375th Air Mobility Wing

    Left, U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Davon Brown, 2nd Communications Squadron communications security clerk, and Senior Airman Michael Maffucci, 2nd Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels technician, fill a crater during runway crater repair training as part of a 12th Air Task Force field training exercise on Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Nov. 18, 2024. Bringing together Airmen from Scott, Barksdale, and Little Rock Air Force Bases for the first time, the 12th ATF trains as a combat unit of action in preparation for deployment, strengthening U.S. joining force readiness in the Great Power Competition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman De’Quan Simmons)

    Date Taken: 11.16.2024
    Date Posted: 11.21.2024 19:17
    Photo ID: 8766574
    VIRIN: 241117-F-YI895-1274
    Resolution: 7398x4932
    Size: 13.99 MB
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
    This work, 12th ATF FTX at Tyndall AFB, by SrA DeQuan Simmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Little Rock Air Force Base
    Barksdale Air Force Base
    Tyndall Air Force Base
    Scott Air Force Base
    801st RED HORSE Training Squadron
    12th Air Task Force

