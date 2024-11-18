Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NORAD and USNORTHCOM commander attends Anchorage Security and Defense Conference [Image 2 of 4]

    NORAD and USNORTHCOM commander attends Anchorage Security and Defense Conference

    ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    11.19.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Donald Hudson  

    Alaskan NORAD Region/Alaskan Command/11th Air Force

    Gen. Gregory Guillot, Commander, North American Aerospace Defense Command and U.S. Northern Command, delivers a keynote address during the Anchorage Security and Defense Conference (ASDC) Nov. 19, 2024, in Anchorage, Alaska. ASDC is aimed at convening defense and security practitioners to discuss challenges and opportunities facing the circumpolar Arctic and neighboring regions with international security implications. During his remarks, Guillot recognized that defending critical infrastructure in the Arctic is at the heart of homeland defense, saying “as the Arctic continues to shape global security, our combined approach in this region will define our ability to secure the safety of our nation.” (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Don Hudson)

    This work, NORAD and USNORTHCOM commander attends Anchorage Security and Defense Conference [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Donald Hudson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Arctic
    TSC
    NORAD
    USNORTHCOM
    ALCOM
    ASDC

