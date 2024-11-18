NORAD and USNORTHCOM commander attends Anchorage Security and Defense Conference

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Gen. Gregory Guillot, Commander, North American Aerospace Defense Command and U.S. Northern Command, delivers a keynote address during the Anchorage Security and Defense Conference (ASDC) Nov. 19, 2024, in Anchorage, Alaska. ASDC is aimed at convening defense and security practitioners to discuss challenges and opportunities facing the circumpolar Arctic and neighboring regions with international security implications. During his remarks, Guillot recognized that defending critical infrastructure in the Arctic is at the heart of homeland defense, saying “as the Arctic continues to shape global security, our combined approach in this region will define our ability to secure the safety of our nation.” (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Don Hudson)