NORAD and USNORTHCOM commander attends Anchorage Security and Defense Conference

Gen. Gregory Guillot, Commander, North American Aerospace Defense Command and U.S. Northern Command, speaks with Michael Sfraga, U.S. Ambassador-at-Large for Arctic Affairs during the Anchorage Security and Defense Conference Nov. 19,2024, in Anchorage, Alaska. Guillot and Sfraga met to discuss the evolving security environment in the Arctic and the capabilities that are critical for Homeland Defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Don Hudson)