Pride of the Pack: Staff Sgt. Nathan Frank

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Nathan Frank, 8th Maintenance Squadron aircraft structural maintenance technician, reaches for a group of drill bits at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Nov. 19, 2024. Frank was preparing to replace the rivets on an F-16 Fighting Falcon test seat. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman James Johnson)