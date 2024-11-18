Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pride of the Pack: Staff Sgt. Nathan Frank [Image 2 of 2]

    Pride of the Pack: Staff Sgt. Nathan Frank

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    11.19.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman James Johnson 

    8th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Nathan Frank, 8th Maintenance Squadron aircraft structural maintenance technician, reaches for a group of drill bits at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Nov. 19, 2024. Frank was preparing to replace the rivets on an F-16 Fighting Falcon test seat. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman James Johnson)

