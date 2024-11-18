Pride of the Pack: Staff Sgt. Nathan Frank

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Nathan Frank, 8th Maintenance Squadron aircraft structural maintenance technician, replaces rivets on an F-16 Fighting Falcon test seat at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Nov. 19, 2024. Frank was selected as the 8th Fighter Wing’s ‘Pride of the Pack’ for the week of Nov. 18-22. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman James Johnson)