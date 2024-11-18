KUNSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea -- Staff Sgt. Nathan Frank, 8th Maintenance Squadron aircraft structural technician, was awarded the 8th Fighter Wing’s ‘Pride of the Pack’ for the week of Nov. 18-22.



Frank led a team of 11 Airmen across five sections to repair a critical structural component on an F-16 Fighting Falcon engine bay. He worked with engineers to develop field-level maintenance procedures and under his leadership, the team completed the repair, preventing extended downtime and ensuring the aircraft stayed mission-ready.



He also revamped the sheet metal flight’s training program. Frank led three program managers to streamline operations for 86 Airmen, completing 439 training tasks across 16 programs. His efforts also increased the number of qualified “increment monitors" from four to 19, boosting the wing’s ability to move cargo and equipment quickly.



Beyond his duties, Staff Sgt. Frank is a key member of the Kunsan AB Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu (BJJ) Club. He welcomed 12 new Republic of Korea Air Force members and spent 96 hours training 36 Airmen and joint service members. Frank also built partnerships with local BJJ gyms, creating more opportunities for tournaments and collaboration between base personnel and the local community.



His dedication to his team, mission, and community is a vital part of the Wolf Pack’s success. Thank you, Staff Sgt. Frank, for your hard work and leadership!

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.21.2024 Date Posted: 11.20.2024 21:55 Story ID: 485799 Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Pride of the Pack: Staff Sgt. Nathan Frank, by SrA James Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.