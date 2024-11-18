Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS George Washington Sailors greet Japan with flight deck message [Image 6 of 7]

    USS George Washington Sailors greet Japan with flight deck message

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    11.06.2024

    Photo by Seaman Geoffrey Ottinger 

    USS GEORGE WASHINGTON (CVN 73)

    Sailors stand in formation to form Japanese kanji and hiragana characters spelling “hisashiburi”, which translates to “long time, no see,” on the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73), while underway in the Pacific Ocean, Nov. 6, 2024. George Washington is 7th Fleet’s premier forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States’ commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region, while operating alongside Allies and partners across the U.S. Navy’s largest numbered fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Geoffrey L. Ottinger)

    Date Taken: 11.06.2024
    Date Posted: 11.20.2024 21:36
    Photo ID: 8764618
    VIRIN: 241106-N-CU716-2123
    Resolution: 5142x3428
    Size: 2.33 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    FDNF
    CVN73
    Kanji
    USSGW
    KEYWORDS: Japan
    US Japan Reunion

