Sailors stand in formation to form Japanese kanji and hiragana characters spelling “hisashiburi”, which translates to “long time, no see,” on the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73), while underway in the Pacific Ocean, Nov. 6, 2024. George Washington is 7th Fleet’s premier forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States’ commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region, while operating alongside Allies and partners across the U.S. Navy’s largest numbered fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Geoffrey L. Ottinger)
|Date Taken:
|11.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.20.2024 21:36
|Photo ID:
|8764619
|VIRIN:
|241106-N-CU716-2131
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|2.38 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS George Washington Sailors greet Japan with flight deck message [Image 7 of 7], by SN Geoffrey Ottinger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.