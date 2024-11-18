USS George Washington Sailors greet Japan with flight deck message

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sailors stand in formation to form Japanese kanji and hiragana characters spelling “hisashiburi”, which translates to “long time, no see,” on the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73), while underway in the Pacific Ocean, Nov. 6, 2024. George Washington is 7th Fleet’s premier forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States’ commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region, while operating alongside Allies and partners across the U.S. Navy’s largest numbered fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Geoffrey L. Ottinger)