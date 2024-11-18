AUSTIN, Texas – The Lonestar chapter of the Military Intelligence Corps Association held their annual MICA Ball Nov. 2, 2024, in Austin, Texas. This networking and awards event is held to connect military intelligence corps military members, associates and retirees from around the state of Texas. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 1st Lieutenant Zalkari Thornton)
|Date Taken:
|11.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.20.2024 13:32
|Photo ID:
|8763873
|VIRIN:
|241102-A-ZS897-2125
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|4.91 MB
|Location:
|AUSTIN, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MICA Lonestar hosts 2024 Ball [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.