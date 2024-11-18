MICA Lonestar hosts 2024 Ball

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

AUSTIN, Texas – The Lonestar chapter of the Military Intelligence Corps Association held their annual MICA Ball Nov. 2, 2024, in Austin, Texas. This networking and awards event is held to connect military intelligence corps military members, associates and retirees from around the state of Texas. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 1st Lieutenant Zalkari Thornton)