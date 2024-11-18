Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MICA Lonestar hosts 2024 Ball [Image 1 of 3]

    MICA Lonestar hosts 2024 Ball

    AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    11.02.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    36th Infantry Division (TXARNG)

    AUSTIN, Texas – The Lonestar chapter of the Military Intelligence Corps Association held their annual MICA Ball Nov. 2, 2024, in Austin, Texas. This networking and awards event is held to connect military intelligence corps military members, associates and retirees from around the state of Texas. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 1st Lieutenant Zalkari Thornton)

    Date Taken: 11.02.2024
    Date Posted: 11.20.2024 13:32
    Photo ID: 8763871
    VIRIN: 241102-A-ZS897-2123
    Resolution: 5107x3648
    Size: 4.49 MB
    Location: AUSTIN, TEXAS, US
    Ball
    Military Intelligence
    Texas
    MICA

