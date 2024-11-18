Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Florida's Waters [Image 10 of 11]

    Florida's Waters

    PAHOKEE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    11.05.2024

    Photo by Brigida Sanchez 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District

    A view of Lake Okeechobee from Port Mayaka as the sun prepares to set over the lake.
    Lake Okeechobee  and the Okeechobee Waterway! Located in central and southern Florida, the 451,000-acre lake and154-mile-longg waterway extends from the Atlantic Ocean at Stuart, to the Gulf of Mexico at Ft. Myers.
    The waterway runs through Lake Okeechobee and consists of the Caloosahatchee River to the west and the St. Lucie Canal east of the lake.
    Lake Okeechobee and the Okeechobee Waterway Project is part of the complex water management system known as the Central and Southern Florida Flood Control Project. The projects cover 16,000 square miles starting just south of Orlando and extending southward through the Kissimmee River Basin to the Everglades. (U.S. Army Photo by Brigida I. Sanchez)

    Date Taken: 11.05.2024
    Date Posted: 11.20.2024 13:26
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Florida's Waters [Image 11 of 11], by Brigida Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

