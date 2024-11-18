Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Florida's Water [Image 9 of 11]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Florida's Water

    SOUTH BAY, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    11.05.2024

    Photo by Brigida Sanchez 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District

    John Strommer, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, senior construction representative, talks with the crew about the post blast inspection on the Everglades Agricultural Area (EAA) Reservoir.

    The overarching goal of the Central Everglades Planning Project (CEPP) is to improve the quantity, quality, timing, and distribution of water flows to the central Everglades, Water Conservation Area 3 (WCA-3) and Everglades National Park (ENP).

    The purpose of the Central Everglades Planning Project (CEPP) Everglades Agricultural Area (EAA) Reservoir Phase is to construct a 240,000 acre-foot EAA reservoir and 6,500 acre-foot stormwater treatment area, and integrate with A-1 FEB operations. (U.S. Army Photo by Brigida I. Sanchez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.05.2024
    Date Posted: 11.20.2024 13:26
    Photo ID: 8763857
    VIRIN: 241106-A-AZ289-1208
    Resolution: 4500x3078
    Size: 9.85 MB
    Location: SOUTH BAY, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Florida's Water [Image 11 of 11], by Brigida Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Florida's Waters
    Florida's Waters
    Florida's Waters
    Florida's Waters
    Florida's Waters
    Florida's Waters
    Florida's Waters
    Florida's Waters
    Florida's Water
    Florida's Waters
    Florida's Water

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download