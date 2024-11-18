Florida's Waters

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, senior construction representative, and geologist, Alberto Rodriguez work alongside a crew on post-blast inspection on the Everglades Agricultural Area (EAA) Reservoir.



The Everglades Agricultural Area (EAA) Reservoirs construction site.



The overarching goal of the Central Everglades Planning Project (CEPP) is to improve the quantity, quality, timing, and distribution of water flows to the central Everglades, Water Conservation Area 3 (WCA-3) and Everglades National Park (ENP).



The purpose of the Central Everglades Planning Project (CEPP) Everglades Agricultural Area (EAA) Reservoir Phase is to construct a 240,000 acre-foot EAA reservoir and 6,500 acre-foot stormwater treatment area, and integrate with A-1 FEB operations. (U.S. Army Photo by Brigida I. Sanchez)