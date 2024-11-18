Wet Gap Crossing Tests Army Engineers' Combat Readiness

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Soldiers from the 50th Multi-Role Bridge Company (MRBC), 5th Engineer Battalion, worked alongside other engineer units to deploy bridging assets, ensuring the mobility and effectiveness of combat forces in a crucial training event on Nov. 14, 2024. U.S. Army engineers took on the challenge of a wet gap crossing on Milford Lake at Fort Riley, Kansas, refining their ability to overcome obstacles under simulated combat conditions. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Joshua Fish)