Soldiers from the 50th Multi-Role Bridge Company (MRBC), 5th Engineer Battalion, worked alongside other engineer units to deploy bridging assets, ensuring the mobility and effectiveness of combat forces in a crucial training event on Nov. 14, 2024. U.S. Army engineers took on the challenge of a wet gap crossing on Milford Lake at Fort Riley, Kansas, refining their ability to overcome obstacles under simulated combat conditions. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Joshua Fish)
|Date Taken:
|11.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.20.2024 12:14
This work, Wet Gap Crossing Tests Army Engineers' Combat Readiness [Image 3 of 3], by PFC Joshua Fish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Forging Pathways Over Water: Wet Gap Crossing Tests Army Engineers' Combat Readiness
