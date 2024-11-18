Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Wet Gap Crossing Tests Army Engineers' Combat Readiness [Image 1 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Wet Gap Crossing Tests Army Engineers' Combat Readiness

    UNITED STATES

    11.14.2024

    Photo by Pfc. Joshua Fish 

    19th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers from the 50th Multi-Role Bridge Company (MRBC), 5th Engineer Battalion, worked alongside other engineer units to deploy bridging assets, ensuring the mobility and effectiveness of combat forces in a crucial training event on Nov. 14, 2024. U.S. Army engineers took on the challenge of a wet gap crossing on Milford Lake at Fort Riley, Kansas, refining their ability to overcome obstacles under simulated combat conditions. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Joshua Fish)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.14.2024
    Date Posted: 11.20.2024 12:16
    Photo ID: 8763746
    VIRIN: 241114-A-YH521-7621
    Resolution: 3413x1920
    Size: 2.86 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wet Gap Crossing Tests Army Engineers' Combat Readiness [Image 3 of 3], by PFC Joshua Fish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Wet Gap Crossing Tests Army Engineers' Combat Readiness
    Wet Gap Crossing Tests Army Engineers' Combat Readiness
    Wet Gap Crossing Tests Army Engineers' Combat Readiness

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Forging Pathways Over Water: Wet Gap Crossing Tests Army Engineers' Combat Readiness

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #ArmyEngineers #WetGapCrossing #CombatReadiness #MissionMobility #BridgeCrews #FirstInfantryDivision

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download