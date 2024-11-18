Forging Pathways Over Water: Wet Gap Crossing Tests Army Engineers' Combat Readiness

Photo By Pfc. Joshua Fish | Soldiers from the 50th Multi-Role Bridge Company (MRBC), 5th Engineer Battalion,...... read more read more Photo By Pfc. Joshua Fish | Soldiers from the 50th Multi-Role Bridge Company (MRBC), 5th Engineer Battalion, worked alongside other engineer units to deploy bridging assets, ensuring the mobility and effectiveness of combat forces in a crucial training event on Nov. 14, 2024. U.S. Army engineers took on the challenge of a wet gap crossing at Milford Lake on Fort Riley, Kansas, refining their ability to overcome obstacles under simulated combat conditions. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Joshua Fish) see less | View Image Page

In a crucial training event on Nov. 14, 2024, U.S. Army engineers took on the challenge of a wet gap crossing at Milford Lake, refining their ability to overcome obstacles under simulated combat conditions. Soldiers from the 50th Multi-Role Bridge Company (MRBC), 5th Engineer Battalion, worked alongside other engineer units to deploy bridging assets, ensuring the mobility and effectiveness of combat forces. Soldiers from the 3rd Battalion, 66th Armored Regiment, conducted the official raft crossing using bridge assets during this operation.



Wet gap crossings are essential in military operations, allowing units to traverse water obstacles while maintaining mission readiness. The training at Milford Lake replicated battlefield conditions, testing soldiers' ability to adapt and perform under real-world scenarios. It emphasized the rapid deployment of bridging capabilities to keep supply lines and combat units moving forward, enabling uninterrupted operations in the face of obstacles.



“Whenever a unit or element needs to get across, that’s where we come in,” said U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Joe Lynch III, platoon sergeant of the 50th MRBC, who directed his team in



constructing an improved ribbon bridge. “This job is necessary because supplies need to get from one point to another.” Lynch underscored the critical role of logistics in sustaining combat operations, highlighting the engineers' support in maintaining mobility on the battlefield.



“Converting focus to rafting versus a full bridge allows them to be less stationary in case of indirect or direct fire,” said U.S. Army Capt. Robert Skinker, company commander of the 50th MRBC. “The second piece of this training is doing this at night, under the cover of darkness. We are training exactly the scenario that we would be facing in combat.”



For this exercise, the focus shifted toward rafting techniques rather than building a permanent bridge. By conducting nighttime operations, soldiers enhanced their readiness for potential real-world engagements where the cover of darkness is essential for tactical advantage. This approach increased mobility and minimized exposure to enemy fire, ensuring that units could maintain momentum even under the cover of darkness.



“First Infantry Division’s capability to raft Combined Arms Battalions allows us to mass armored forces unexpectedly on the battlefield and prevents our foe from denying avenues of approach,” said U.S. Army Maj. Sean Leary, Operations Officer 3-66 AR.



This training is vital for enabling armor and infantry units to stay mobile and sustain operations deep into enemy territory. It focuses on the rapid movement of supplies, ammunition, and personnel to forward positions, ensuring armored units remain effective and flexible even when operating in hostile environments. By maintaining battlefield mobility, units can quickly adapt and continue fighting, no matter the terrain or obstacles.



“With this wet gap crossing, it gives the division the ability to efficiently move resources across obstacles such as rivers,” said U.S. Army Maj. Mitchell Ables, operations officer of the 5th Engineer Battalion. “We provide the division mobility options to achieve mission success.”



The 5th Engineer Battalion, based out of Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, played a crucial role in orchestrating the exercise. This flexibility ensures that the division remains agile, able to navigate complex terrain while maintaining its offensive momentum.



“This training shows the military the maneuverability options that bridge crew members have in real-world combat scenarios,” said U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Vork Michael, a section leader and bridge crew member with the 50th MRBC. “It’s a great way for us to move elements to a far shoreline and away from the enemy.”



In addition to the logistical and strategic aspects, this training also showcased the unique capabilities of Army bridge crews, emphasizing their vital role in mission success. The exercise demonstrated how bridge crew members enable forces to navigate challenging terrain and reach critical areas that would otherwise be inaccessible. By swiftly transporting troops and supplies across water obstacles, engineers ensure that units maintain their operational tempo and advance to key objectives.



The successful completion of the wet gap crossing at Milford Lake not only demonstrated the Army’s readiness to respond to complex tactical situations but also reinforced the collaboration between units, critical for achieving mission success. As the U.S. Army continues to enhance its combat capabilities, exercises like these ensure that soldiers are prepared to face the unpredictable challenges of modern warfare.