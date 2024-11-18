Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New B-52 engine cover prototype testing protects Minot’s bomber fleet [Image 2 of 2]

    New B-52 engine cover prototype testing protects Minot’s bomber fleet

    MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2023

    Air Force Global Strike Command

    Air Force Global Strike Command Office of the Chief Scientist supported tests of engine covers for a B-52 Stratofortress at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, July 11, 2023. The tests resulted in $1.2 million in funding from the Air Force Operational Energy Savings Account to equip the entire Minot AFB fleet with the engine covers. (U.S. Air Force Courtesy Photo by Master Sgt. Adam Vasas)

    Date Taken: 07.11.2023
    Date Posted: 11.20.2024 10:46
    Photo ID: 8763622
    VIRIN: 230711-F-F3342-1002
    Resolution: 3361x1816
    Size: 958.33 KB
    Location: MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH DAKOTA, US
    B-52 Stratofortress
    Minot AFB
    5th Bomb Wing
    AFGSC
    STRIKEWERX

