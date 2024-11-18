New B-52 engine cover prototype testing protects Minot’s bomber fleet

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Air Force Global Strike Command Office of the Chief Scientist supported tests of engine covers for a B-52 Stratofortress at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, July 11, 2023. The tests resulted in $1.2 million in funding from the Air Force Operational Energy Savings Account to equip the entire Minot AFB fleet with the engine covers. (U.S. Air Force Courtesy Photo by Master Sgt. Adam Vasas)