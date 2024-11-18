Penny, a therapy dog with the Michigan Army National Guard, provides emotional support to soldiers during training exercises and events at Fort Custer, November 2024. Trained through the Puppies Behind Bars program, Penny works alongside Chaplain Adam Lavigne to foster resilience and well-being among servicemembers. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Paige Bodine)
Michigan Army National Guard Introduces Unit Ministry Dog to Aid Soldier Resiliency
