    Michigan Army National Guard Introduces Unit Ministry Dog to Aid Soldier Resiliency [Image 1 of 2]

    Michigan Army National Guard Introduces Unit Ministry Dog to Aid Soldier Resiliency

    BATTLE CREEK, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    11.20.2024

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Paige Bodine 

    126th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    Penny, a therapy dog with the Michigan Army National Guard, provides emotional support to soldiers during training exercises and events at Fort Custer, November 2024. Trained through the Puppies Behind Bars program, Penny works alongside Chaplain Adam Lavigne to foster resilience and well-being among servicemembers. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Paige Bodine)

    Date Taken: 11.20.2024
    Date Posted: 11.20.2024 08:56
    Location: BATTLE CREEK, MICHIGAN, US
