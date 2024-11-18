Michigan Army National Guard Introduces Unit Ministry Dog to Aid Soldier Resiliency

Soldiers may have spotted a furry new face around the Michigan Army National Guard—a four-legged addition that’s already making an impact. Penny, a small black Labrador, is no ordinary dog. Trained as a service animal through the Puppies Behind Bars program, Penny now works alongside Chaplain Adam Lavigne, from the 177th Military Police Brigade Unit Ministry Team, bringing comfort and companionship to soldiers. Offering emotional support in moments of stress, anxiety, or solitude, Penny is a "pawsitive" presence, helping servicemembers find peace in challenging times.



“Penny’s job is to brighten peoples’ day, and she does it phenomenally,” said Lavigne. “She has a unique way of lifting spirits and changing the atmosphere wherever she goes.”



Military chaplains play a crucial role in supporting soldiers' spiritual, emotional, and mental well-being, often acting as a bridge during challenging times. For Chaplain Lavigne, this mission took on a new dimension after seeing the profound impact therapy dogs had on fostering connection and resilience among soldiers. Chaplain Lavigne first encountered the idea of therapy dogs through a friend who had introduced one into a military setting in 2014. The impact this had on her soldiers left a lasting impression on him, and he began to wonder how a dog could serve to connect with soldiers.



“I thought that having a dog would be a unique tool to connect with soldiers,” Lavigne said. “The culture today has changed, and we need to try new ways to help address mental health issues and build resilience.”



Recognizing this, Chaplain Levigne asked former brigade commander Colonel Lanczy if he would be open to the idea of a therapy dog for the Guard.



“He said, ‘Absolutely,’” Lavigne recalled. From there, he began securing the necessary approvals.



Penny came to Chaplain Lavigne through Green Haven Correctional Facility in New York, where inmates participate in Puppies Behind Bars, a program allowing them to raise and train service dogs for military and first responders.



“The training lasted a couple of weeks, and I spent hours working with Penny in a maximum-security prison,” said Chaplain Lavigne. “The puppy raisers taught us how to work with the dogs. Penny’s raiser is serving 20 years to life. The prison had no air conditioning and many other challenges, but it was rewarding to complete the training and return home.”



Lavigne recalled one of the puppy raisers sharing, ‘This process has made me feel like a human again.’ The program not only prepared Penny for her future role with the Guard but also gave the inmates valuable skills and a renewed sense of purpose.



As a therapy dog, Penny has quickly become a beloved presence among soldiers. She accompanies Chaplain Lavigne to meetings, training exercises, and events, adding a calming influence wherever she goes.



“One of Penny’s strengths is her ability to recognize when a soldier needs extra support,” Chaplain Lavigne explained. “Sometimes, when someone’s had a rough day, she’ll curl up on their lap, offering them comfort in a way words can’t.”



Therapy dogs like Penny are especially beneficial for today’s generation of soldiers, who often face unique mental health challenges and stresses.



“We’re seeing more soldiers open up and seek help for stress and anxiety,” Lavigne shared. “This generation is more attuned to the importance of mental health, and therapy dogs offer a way to support them that feels approachable and safe.” He added, “There’s something powerful about an animal’s non-judgmental presence. A dog like Penny can make it easier for soldiers to let down their guard and just feel, even if it’s just for a few minutes.”



Additionally, Penny’s presence has helped Chaplain Lavigne connect with soldiers from all backgrounds, regardless of their faith.



“Soldiers who might not usually stop by my office now come in just to see Penny,” he said. “She opens the door for important conversations, allowing soldiers to talk about life and check in without feeling pressured.”



Penny’s role, while still new, has a lasting impact in supporting soldier wellness. Though Chaplain Lavigne currently covers Penny’s expenses himself, he is hopeful that as her role becomes more established, the Guard will be able to officially support her.



“She’s an experiment,” Lavigne said, “a way to find new methods of addressing mental health and building resilience for our soldiers. She’s truly changing lives.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.20.2024 Date Posted: 11.20.2024 Location: BATTLE CREEK, MICHIGAN, US