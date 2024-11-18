Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NSA Hampton Roads Hosts 10th Annual Wounded Warrior 5K [Image 3 of 3]

    NSA Hampton Roads Hosts 10th Annual Wounded Warrior 5K

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    11.14.2024

    Photo by Ninoshka Basantes 

    Navy Region Mid-Atlantic

    First finishers cross the finish line. NSA Hampton Roads host the Wounded Warrior 5K in support of Wounded Warrior Care month. This is the 10th annual Wounded Warrior 5K. (Photo by Ninoshka Basantes, NSA Hampton Roads Public Affairs Officer.)

    Date Taken: 11.14.2024
    Date Posted: 11.20.2024 08:30
    Photo ID: 8763364
    VIRIN: 241115-N-VA453-1003
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 3.22 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
    This work, NSA Hampton Roads Hosts 10th Annual Wounded Warrior 5K [Image 3 of 3], by Ninoshka Basantes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

