NSA Hampton Roads Hosts 10th Annual Wounded Warrior 5K

Photo By Ninoshka Basantes | First finishers cross the finish line. NSA Hampton Roads host the Wounded Warrior 5K in support of Wounded Warrior Care month. This is the 10th annual Wounded Warrior 5K. (Photo by Ninoshka Basantes, NSA Hampton Roads Public Affairs Officer.)

NORFOLK, Va - On November 15, NSA Hampton Roads hosted its 10th Annual Wounded Warrior 5K, drawing over 300 participants to show their support for veterans and active-duty service members. The event, organized by Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR), in support of Wounded Warrior Month.

“MWR hosts the Wounded Warrior 5K Run each November, during Warrior Care Month, to help advocate and raise awareness for the Navy’s Wounded Warrior Program,” said Andrew Thomas, NSA Hampton Roads MWR Director.

Runners, walkers and participants in bikes came together foster sense of community and camaraderie. Representatives from Navy Wounded Warrior were on site to promote their programs and offer support to those in need. Navy Wounded Warrior provides critical resources for wounded, ill, and injured service members and their families.

“We want to ensure that we are providing a fun environment to educate those who may not be familiar with the support services and resources available to Sailors who have been seriously injured or suffering from psychological illness,” said Thomson. “Shipmates, command leaders, friends, and family can refer those individuals to the Wounded Warrior Program so they can enroll and receive the proper care. It’s important for MWR to use the 5K Run to assist with promoting the Program to a wide audience, and in turn, positively impact the greatest number of affected individuals possible.”

This annual run has become a meaningful tradition at NSA Hampton Roads, uniting service members, families, and local supporters in honoring the sacrifices made by those who have served. The 10th iteration of the event was a powerful reminder of the enduring spirit of the military community and the importance of continued support for wounded warriors.