NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Sicily (October 22, 2024) - Master-At-Arms 3rd Class Brandon Browning, from Knoxville, Tenn., puts personnel protective equipment (PPE) on his service dog on Naval Air Station Sigonella, October 22, 2024. NAS Sigonella’s strategic location enables U.S. allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa and Central Command. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sebastian Portieleslopez)
|Date Taken:
|10.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.20.2024 09:01
|Photo ID:
|8763329
|VIRIN:
|241022-N-ZB518-7559
|Resolution:
|3717x5204
|Size:
|11.49 MB
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 241022-N-ZB518-7559 [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Sebastian Portieleslopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
