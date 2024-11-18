Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    241022-N-ZB518-5970

    ITALY

    10.22.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sebastian Portieleslopez 

    Naval Air Station Sigonella

    NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Sicily (October 22, 2024) - Master-At-Arms 3rd Class Brandon Browning, from Knoxville, Tenn., poses with his service dog on Naval Air Station Sigonella, October 22, 2024. NAS Sigonella’s strategic location enables U.S. allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa and Central Command. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sebastian Portieleslopez)

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Sailor in the Spotlight &ndash; Master-at-Arms 3rd Class Brandon Browning

