U.S. Navy Corpsman Conduct Practical Application of TCCC

U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Pabalo Pellecer, a native of Grandville, Michigan, administers an IV on a simulated casualty during a medical training exercise in preparation for Exercise Freezing Winds 24 on Dragsvik, Finland, Nov. 19, 2024. Exercise Freezing Winds is an annual Finnish-led maritime exercise involving U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Rotational Force – Europe and serves as a venue to increase Finnish Naval readiness and interoperability between NATO partners and allies in and around the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Franco Lewis)