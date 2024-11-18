Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Navy Corpsman Conduct Practical Application of TCCC [Image 5 of 8]

    U.S. Navy Corpsman Conduct Practical Application of TCCC

    DRAGSVIK, FINLAND

    11.18.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Franco Lewis 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa     

    U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Matthew Foresman, a native of Jacksonville, North Carolina, applies medical dressing to a simulated casualty during a medical training exercise in preparation for Exercise Freezing Winds 24 on Dragsvik, Finland, Nov. 19, 2024. Exercise Freezing Winds is an annual Finnish-led maritime exercise involving U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Rotational Force – Europe and serves as a venue to increase Finnish Naval readiness and interoperability between NATO partners and allies in and around the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Franco Lewis)

    Date Taken: 11.18.2024
    This work, U.S. Navy Corpsman Conduct Practical Application of TCCC [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Franco Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MEFA, Freezing Winds, FRWI24, EUCOM, Stronger Together

