U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Natalie Nuckolls, a triage officer, and native of Lincoln, Nebraska, left, and Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Juliaisa Caldero, right, a native of Altamonte, Florida, apply a splint to a simulated gunshot casualty during a medical training exercise in preparation for Exercise Freezing Winds 24 on Dragsvik, Finland, Nov. 19, 2024. Exercise Freezing Winds is an annual Finnish-led maritime exercise involving U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Rotational Force – Europe and serves as a venue to increase Finnish Naval readiness and interoperability between NATO partners and allies in and around the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Franco Lewis)
|Date Taken:
|11.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.20.2024 06:41
|Photo ID:
|8763234
|VIRIN:
|241119-M-GS031-1306
|Resolution:
|6561x4374
|Size:
|14.2 MB
|Location:
|DRAGSVIK, FI
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Navy Corpsman Conduct Practical Application of TCCC [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Franco Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.