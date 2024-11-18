Coast Guard offloads more than 29,000 pounds of cocaine in San Diego

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Rear Adm. Joseph Buzzella, commander of the Coast Guard’s Eleventh District, speaks with U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Munro (WMSL 755) crewmembers while the cutter is moored in San Diego to offload contraband seized during a counterdrug patrol, Nov. 19, 2024. The offload is a result of eleven separate suspected drug smuggling vessel interdictions or events off the coasts of Mexico and Central and South America by the Coast Guard Cutters Munro, Vigorous, Hamilton, and the USS St. Louis in September and October. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Austin Wiley.