    Coast Guard offloads more than 29,000 pounds of cocaine in San Diego [Image 2 of 8]

    Coast Guard offloads more than 29,000 pounds of cocaine in San Diego

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    11.19.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Austin Wiley 

    U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Area

    Rear Adm. Joseph Buzzella, commander of the Coast Guard’s Eleventh District, speaks to media aboard the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Munro (WMSL 755) while the cutter is moored in San Diego to offload contraband seized during a counterdrug patrol, Nov. 19, 2024. The offload is a result of eleven separate suspected drug smuggling vessel interdictions or events off the coasts of Mexico and Central and South America by the Coast Guard Cutters Munro, Vigorous, Hamilton, and the USS St. Louis in September and October. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Austin Wiley.

    Date Taken: 11.19.2024
    Date Posted: 11.19.2024 17:06
    Photo ID: 8762431
    VIRIN: 241119-G-BB085-1039
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 18.05 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    U.S. Coast Guard
    San Diego
    Cocaine
    Offload
    Coast Guard Cutter Munro
    Munro

