Coast Guard offloads more than 29,000 pounds of cocaine in San Diego

A U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Munro (WMSL 755) crewmembers stand alongside rows of seized contraband aboard the cutter prior to offloading the contraband while moored in San Diego, Nov. 19, 2024. The offload is a result of eleven separate suspected drug smuggling vessel interdictions or events off the coasts of Mexico and Central and South America by the Coast Guard Cutters Munro, Vigorous, Hamilton, and the USS St. Louis in September and October. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Austin Wiley.