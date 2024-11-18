Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Munson Army Health Center director engages healthcare partners [Image 2 of 2]

    LEAVENWORTH, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    11.04.2024

    Photo by Maria Christina Yager 

    Munson Army Health Center Public Affairs

    Saint John Hospital Physician Liaison Mindy Krska welcomes Munson Army Health Center Director Col. Jolanda L.J. Walker, and Munson Chief Medical Officer Lt. Col. Reginald Trevino to Saint John’s Nov. 4. Walker and Trevino visited Saint John Hospital, Leavenworth, Kansas, to meet healthcare administrators and facilitate communication with the TRICARE-network partner.

    Date Taken: 11.04.2024
    Date Posted: 11.19.2024 17:29
    Photo ID: 8762432
    VIRIN: 241104-O-OT285-7593
    Resolution: 1666x1334
    Size: 781.91 KB
    Location: LEAVENWORTH, KANSAS, US
    Hometown: FORT LEAVENWORTH, KANSAS, US
    Hometown: JACKSONVILLE, ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Munson Army Health Center director engages healthcare partners [Image 2 of 2], by Maria Christina Yager, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Women in the Military

    Healthcare

    Community Outreach

    Healthcare Administrator

    TAGS

    DoD
    partnerships
    TRICARE
    Army Medicine
    Defense Health Agency
    Leavenworth Kansas

