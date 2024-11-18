Munson Army Health Center director engages healthcare partners

FORT LEAVENWORTH, Kansas – Munson Army Health Center Director Col. Jolanda L.J. Walker visited Saint John Hospital, Leavenworth, Kansas, to meet healthcare administrators and facilitate communication with the TRICARE-network partner, Nov. 4.



TRICARE is the uniformed services health care program for active-duty service members and their eligible family members. Military retirees and eligible family members who pay an annual enrollment fee may also use TRICARE.



Depending on location and services TRICARE “beneficiaries” may receive care from a military hospital or clinic, a civilian network of providers off post, or TRICARE-authorized non-network providers off post.



“Munson cares for more than 13,000 TRICARE beneficiaries, offering core services through our primary care practice and ancillary services like lab, radiology and pharmacy,” said Walker. “When our beneficiaries need more specialized care, like obstetrics, cardiology, or inpatient or emergency care, we are fortunate to have network partners, like Saint John and others, that we can rely upon to help us fulfil our mission.”



Accompanied by Munson’s Chief Medical Officer Lt. Col. Reginald Trevino, an internal medicine physician, the team met face-to-face with Saint John Hospital Administrator and Chief Nursing Officer Billie Leonard, and Physician Liaison Mindy Krska.



“It was very eye-opening. I learned about services I didn’t even know they offered,” said Trevino.



Increasing community engagement, on and off post, is among Walker’s top priorities, in addition to improved access to care, readiness and fiscal responsibility.



“It is very important to have these relationships and lines of communication established at all levels. We’ve got to take a good look and make sure our administrative processes are efficient,” said Walker.



Military health is in a transformative time and with a new TRICARE contract in January 2025, integration between the TRICARE civilian provider networks and military hospitals and clinics will be more important than ever.



Walker has more visits planned in Leavenworth and the surrounding communities with additional TRICARE network partners in the coming weeks.

