Munson Army Health Center director engages healthcare partners

From left, Saint John Hospital Administrator and Chief Nursing Officer, Billie Leonard, and Physician Liaison Mindy Krska meet with Munson Army Health Center Director Col. Jolanda L.J. Walker, and Chief Medical Officer Lt. Col. Reginald Trevino at Saint John Hospital, Leavenworth, Kansas, Nov. 4. Walker has more visits planned in Leavenworth and the surrounding communities with additional TRICARE network partners in order to maintain lines of communications.



Munson Army Health Center supports Fort Leavenworth and the Combined Arms Center through readiness, wellness, and healthcare for service members, retirees, and their families.