Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The seven new non-commissioned officers sign the “Charge of the Noncommissioned Officer” during the Puerto Rico National Guard Joint Forces Headquarters celebrates its first induction ceremony at Ft. Buchanan on Nov. 17, 2024. Seven new non-commissioned officers were inducted into the NCO Corps. This tradition honors the legacy of our professional noncommissioned officer corps and pays tribute to the brave men and women who have served before us with pride and distinction.