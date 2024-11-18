Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Puerto Rico National Guard Joint Forces Headquarters celebrates its first induction ceremony

    The Puerto Rico National Guard Joint Forces Headquarters celebrates its first induction ceremony

    GUAYNABO, PUERTO RICO

    11.16.2024

    Photo by Siul Lopez Morales 

    Puerto Rico National Guard

    A candle is lit and the Missing Man table is set during the Puerto Rico National Guard Joint Forces Headquarters celebrates its first induction ceremony at Ft. Buchanan on Nov. 17, 2024. The table is set with a white tablecloth, a single candle, a book of faith (optional), an inverted glass, and a single red rose in a vase, around which is tied a red or yellow ribbon. Set at the table is a plate containing a slice of lemon and a small amount of salt.

    There is nothing more poignant than witnessing the empty chair sitting at a POW/MIA table with incredible significance for every displayed feature of this ritual. Witnessing the ceremony that accompanies this memorable event brings more than just a single emotion. The ceremony is performed many times, throughout the year, at official military events in remembrance and honor of all POW/MIAs.

    Date Taken: 11.16.2024
    Date Posted: 11.19.2024 14:13
    Photo ID: 8762025
    VIRIN: 241117-Z-QQ517-1323
    Resolution: 5385x4480
    Size: 16.3 MB
    Location: GUAYNABO, PR
    This work, The Puerto Rico National Guard Joint Forces Headquarters celebrates its first induction ceremony, by Siul Lopez Morales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Airmen
    Air Guard
    Army Guard
    PRNG
    National Guard
    Citizen Soldiers

