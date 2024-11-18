Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A candle is lit and the Missing Man table is set during the Puerto Rico National Guard Joint Forces Headquarters celebrates its first induction ceremony at Ft. Buchanan on Nov. 17, 2024. The table is set with a white tablecloth, a single candle, a book of faith (optional), an inverted glass, and a single red rose in a vase, around which is tied a red or yellow ribbon. Set at the table is a plate containing a slice of lemon and a small amount of salt.



There is nothing more poignant than witnessing the empty chair sitting at a POW/MIA table with incredible significance for every displayed feature of this ritual. Witnessing the ceremony that accompanies this memorable event brings more than just a single emotion. The ceremony is performed many times, throughout the year, at official military events in remembrance and honor of all POW/MIAs.