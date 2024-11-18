Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Puerto Rico National Guard Joint Forces Headquarters celebrates its first induction ceremony

    The Puerto Rico National Guard Joint Forces Headquarters celebrates its first induction ceremony

    GUAYNABO, PUERTO RICO

    11.16.2024

    Photo by Siul Lopez Morales 

    Puerto Rico National Guard

    The Puerto Rico National Guard Command Senior Enlisted Leader, Command Sgt. Maj. Reynaldo Soto recites the NCO Creed during the Joint Forces Headquarters first induction ceremony at Ft. Buchanan on Nov. 17, 2024. Seven new non-commissioned officers were inducted into the NCO Corps. This tradition honors the legacy of our professional noncommissioned officer corps and pays tribute to the brave men and women who have served before us with pride and distinction.

    Date Taken: 11.16.2024
    Date Posted: 11.19.2024 14:13
    Photo ID: 8762070
    VIRIN: 241117-Z-QQ517-1392
    Resolution: 6038x4480
    Size: 19.38 MB
    Location: GUAYNABO, PR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, The Puerto Rico National Guard Joint Forces Headquarters celebrates its first induction ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by Siul Lopez Morales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Airmen
    Air Guard
    Army Guard
    PRNG
    National Guard
    Citizen Soldiers

