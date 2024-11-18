The Puerto Rico National Guard Joint Forces Headquarters celebrates its first induction ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Puerto Rico National Guard Command Senior Enlisted Leader, Command Sgt. Maj. Reynaldo Soto recites the NCO Creed during the Joint Forces Headquarters first induction ceremony at Ft. Buchanan on Nov. 17, 2024. Seven new non-commissioned officers were inducted into the NCO Corps. This tradition honors the legacy of our professional noncommissioned officer corps and pays tribute to the brave men and women who have served before us with pride and distinction.