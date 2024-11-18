Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    678th Air Defense Artillery Brigade host change of command ceremony [Image 2 of 4]

    EASTOVER, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2024

    Photo by Maj. William Duvall 

    263rd Army Air Missile Defense Command

    The 678th Air Defense Artillery Brigade (ADA BDE), 263rd Army Air and Missile Defense Command (AAMDC), South Carolina National Guard, conducts a change of command ceremony as U.S Army Col. David Ridgeway relinquished command to U.S. Army Col. Larry Saunders, Nov. 17, 2024 Firestine Field, McCrady Training Center, Eastover, South Carolina.

    Date Taken: 07.14.2024
    Date Posted: 11.19.2024 14:15
    VIRIN: 240714-A-VK942-3448
    Location: EASTOVER, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
