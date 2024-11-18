The 678th Air Defense Artillery Brigade (ADA BDE), 263rd Army Air and Missile Defense Command (AAMDC), South Carolina National Guard, conducts a change of command ceremony as U.S Army Col. David Ridgeway relinquished command to U.S. Army Col. Larry Saunders, Nov. 17, 2024 Firestine Field, McCrady Training Center, Eastover, South Carolina.
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.19.2024 14:15
|Photo ID:
|8762063
|VIRIN:
|240714-A-VK942-3808
|Resolution:
|5361x3649
|Size:
|9 MB
|Location:
|EASTOVER, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 678th Air Defense Artillery Brigade host change of command ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by MAJ William Duvall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
