678th Air Defense Artillery Brigade host change of command ceremony

The 678th Air Defense Artillery Brigade (ADA BDE), 263rd Army Air and Missile Defense Command (AAMDC), South Carolina National Guard, conducts a change of command ceremony as U.S Army Col. David Ridgeway relinquished command to U.S. Army Col. Larry Saunders, Nov. 17, 2024 Firestine Field, McCrady Training Center, Eastover, South Carolina.



In attendance was U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Van McCarty, South Carolina Adjutant General, U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Frank Rice, commander, 263rd AAMDC, U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Richard A. Wholey Jr., deputy commander, 263rd AAMDC, and U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Davin Powell, command sergeant major, 263rd AAMDC.



The Change of Command Ceremony is a descendant of European an American battle formations, and an American military tradition. The first reported change of command in the American Army was July 3, 1775, when Gen. Artemus Ward surrendered command of the Continental Army to Gen. George Washington.



“It is both an honor and privilege to stand before you today, as we gather to witness and participate in this significant moment in history of the 678th ADA BDE. We celebrate today the formal transfer of leadership from one exceptional leader to another,” said Rice. “Col Ridgeway has served with distinction and has been a steadfast advocate for his soldiers and their families. Under his command the 678th ADA BDE has achieved remarkable milestones, demonstrated resiliency, innovation, and an unwavering commitment to mission success.



Mrs. Kim Ridgeway was presented with roses red is the color of the heart and reflects the love and concern that Mrs. Ridgeway has shown for Soldiers and families. The roses are in full bloom signifying her time with the 678th ADA BDE.



“Your leadership has inspired many and your legacy will undoubtably endure. You have fostered an environment of trust and camaraderie, ensuring every soldier felt valued and empowered,” said Rice. “David, as you transition to your new position of Chief of Staff, 263rd AAMDC, know that your impact on this BDE will be felt for years to come.”



Rice then welcomed incoming commander U.S. Army Col. Larry Saunders.



“I welcome Col. Larry Saunders into the command and do so with great anticipation and confidence. Col Saunders brings a wealth of experience and proven track record with him and an unwavering commitment to the mission and the soldiers under his command,” stated Rice. “Col Saunders you inherit a BDE that is not only skilled and competent, but also deeply committed to one another and the mission. Soldiers of the 678th are ready to follow your lead, and together you will continue to uphold the highest standards of the U.S. Army and the South Carolina National Guard.”



Outgoing Commander U.S. Army Col. David Ridgeway then remarked as he relinquished command.



“It is an honor and a privilege for me to stand here today as I relinquish command to one of the most important air defense artillery brigades in the United States Army, to my trusted friend Col. Larry Saunders,” stated Ridgeway. “I would like to thank Maj. Gen. McCarty and Maj. Gen Rice for giving me the opportunity to lead the 678th ADA BDE, furthermore I would like to recognize the many mentors and friends in the audience today. Thank you for your flexibility, understanding, and patience throughout these years.”



Ridgeway gave special recognition to the commitment and support of his wife during his National Guard career.

Both Rice and Ridgeway commented on the success of the 678th ADA BDE missions, operations and support over the past few years. Most recent examples include: Task Force Bulldog, where the BDE provided Command and Control (C2) to the National Capitol Region (NCR), 57 Soldiers for a C2 element to Florida to help with hurricane Milton support, the Operation Atlantic Resolve deployment to Germany, where they were awarded a Superior Unit Award by the Secretary of the Army, a second deployment to Germany where the unit was awarded the Deployment Excellence Award by the Army Chief of Staff, a Battalion deployment in support of Noble eagle to Washington D.C., a current deployment of Bravo Battery to CENTCOM in support of Operation Inherent Resolve, the 1-178 FA completed a success full live fire at Fort Chaffee, Arkansas, a successful execution of Exercise Northern Strike, hurricane support during hurricane Helene and Milton and numerous state mission.



“Soldiers of the 678th BDE, you have proven yourself worthy of the trust of our nation, which is placed on you by continuing to successfully train and mobilize in support of the State and our Nations’ defense,” concluded Ridgeway. “It has been a great honor to serve as your BDE commander. For Freedom, We Defend.”



Ridgeway was presented with the Meritorious Service Medal for his extraordinary leadership, integrity, and personal skills enhanced by the readiness and mission capability of numerous South Carolina Army National Guard units. He provided unwavering guidance ensuring Soldiers were trained and ready.



U.S. Army Col. Saunders gave a few remarks as he took command of the 678th ADA BDE.



“I am proud to stand before you as the new commander of this outstanding organization. Col. Ridgeway, thank you for paving the way building such a great team and best wishes to you in your new assignment,” began Saunders. “To all my mentors, thank you for your guidance and your mentorship over the years. To the BDE staff, I expect you to maintain the highest standards of discretion, behavior and citizenship. The Soldiers under our charge, demand that from each of us and we will not disappoint them. To the BN command team, I trust that you will manage your respective units as you see fit, I promise you guidance and leadership, and all the resources that I can provide for you. I will empower you to do your job, and I expect that you will empower your subordinate leaders to do theirs.”



Saunders then addressed the Soldiers of the 678th ADA BDE and subordinate units.



“To the Soldiers, I am profoundly honored to be your commander, I vow that I will take care of each of you and your families, in exchange, I expect that you will inspire those around you with positive enthusiasm in everything that you do,” stated Saunders. “I expect that you will be the subject matter experts in your field, and I will lean on each of you for that.”



Mrs. Amie Sauders is presented with yellow rose buds. Yellow is the color of friendship and symbolizes Mrs. Sauders arrival as the mother of the new brigade family in time the rose buds will blossom as well as Mrs. Saunders relationship with the 678th ADA BDE.



“I am not the smartest person in the room, but what I am is I am smart enough to know that. I expect us to work hard, but I expect us to have a whole lot of fun along the way,” Sauders began to conclude. “Command Sgt. Maj. Williams, I look forward to developing a long-lasting relationship with you and the other NCOs in the BDE. To the leadership of the 263rd AAMDC, and to the TAG staff, thank you for this opportunity to command such an incredible group of soldiers, my team and I will not let you down. Most importantly to my family, thank you for your love and support along this journey. Defender 6 signing off.”



The ceremony was concluded with the singing of the Army Song.



The invocation and benediction were given by U.S. Army Chaplain (Ltc.) John Deny

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.19.2024 Date Posted: 11.19.2024 14:13 Story ID: 485674 Location: EASTOVER, SOUTH CAROLINA, US Web Views: 19 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 678th Air Defense Artillery Brigade host change of command ceremony, by MAJ William Duvall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.