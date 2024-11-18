Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3/5 conducts tech lane demonstration at Range 220 during SLTE 5-24 [Image 5 of 5]

    3/5 conducts tech lane demonstration at Range 220 during SLTE 5-24

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Enge You 

    Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Harris, instructor with Tactical Training and Exercise Control Group, Marine Air-Ground Task Force Training Command, Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, controls a Parrot Anafi Drone during an Adversary Force Exercise as part of Service Level Training Exercise 5-24 at Range 220, MCAGCC, Twentynine Palms, California, Aug. 1, 2024. TTECG supports the Fleet Marine Force through various exercises including the SLTE Program and continues to ensure tactical risk management throughout every training event. SLTE 5-24 is purpose built to train, develop, and validate the Infantry Battalion Experiment as part of a larger MAGTF operation as a Stand-in Force across a contested multi-domain distributed environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. You)

    This work, 3/5 conducts tech lane demonstration at Range 220 during SLTE 5-24 [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Enge You, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Emerging Technology, Coyote, Military, Lethality, Force Design, Dark Horse

