3/5 conducts tech lane demonstration at Range 220 during SLTE 5-24

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Harris, infantry Marine with Tactical Training and Exercise Control Group, Marine Air-Ground Task Force Training Command, Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, controls a Parrot Anafi Drone during an Adversary Force Exercise as part of Service Level Training Exercise 5-24 at Range 220, MCAGCC, Twentynine Palms, California, Aug. 1, 2024. TTECG supports the Fleet Marine Force through various exercises including the SLTE Program and continues to ensures tactical risk management throughout every training event. SLTE 5-24 is purpose built to train, develop, and validate the Infantry Battalion Experiment as part of a larger MAGTF operation as a Stand-in Force across a contested multi-domain distributed environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. You)