Sgt. First Class Pedro Martino, the 3678th Headquarters Headquarter Company Operations NCO was promoted to the rank of Master Sgt. at Fort Buchanan, PR, November 16, 2024. This is a great achievement in the career of any NCO considering that only a small amount of NCOs achieve the rank of MSG.
|Date Taken:
|11.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.19.2024 12:16
|Photo ID:
|8761826
|VIRIN:
|241119-Z-UP252-1008
|Resolution:
|1305x1044
|Size:
|244.9 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, New Milestone [Image 8 of 8], by Puerto Rico National Guard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.