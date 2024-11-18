New Milestone

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sgt. First Class Pedro Martino, the 3678th Headquarters Headquarter Company Operations NCO was promoted to the rank of Master Sgt. at Fort Buchanan, PR, November 16, 2024. This is a great achievement in the career of any NCO considering that only a small amount of NCOs achieve the rank of MSG.