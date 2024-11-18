Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New Milestone

    UNITED STATES

    11.16.2024

    Photo by Puerto Rico National Guard 

    Puerto Rico National Guard

    Sgt. First Class Pedro Martino, the 3678th Headquarters Headquarter Company Operations NCO was promoted to the rank of Master Sgt. at Fort Buchanan, PR, November 16, 2024. This is a great achievement in the career of any NCO considering that only a small amount of NCOs achieve the rank of MSG.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.16.2024
    Date Posted: 11.19.2024 12:16
    Photo ID: 8761821
    VIRIN: 241119-Z-UP252-1010
    Resolution: 1266x1013
    Size: 266.08 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New Milestone [Image 8 of 8], by Puerto Rico National Guard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Puerto Rico Army National Guard
    Promotion Ceremomy

