Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Cemetery Tour keeps history alive [Image 1 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Cemetery Tour keeps history alive

    FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    11.14.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Fort Stewart Public Affairs Office

    Linda Poston of Hinesville, Georgia examines a headstone Nov. 14, 2024, at Fort Stewart, Georgia during the Fort Stewart Fall Cemetery Tour. Pritchett is the great-great-granddaughter of James Washington Stafford who is buried in Zoucks Cemetery. (U.S. Army Photo by Joseph Cooper)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.14.2024
    Date Posted: 11.19.2024 11:37
    Photo ID: 8761711
    VIRIN: 241114-A-VW897-1006
    Resolution: 4283x3304
    Size: 4.07 MB
    Location: FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cemetery Tour keeps history alive [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Cemetery Tour keeps history alive
    Cemetery Tour keeps history alive

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Cemetery Tour keeps history alive

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    IMCOM
    AMC
    Cemetery Tour
    Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download