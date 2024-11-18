Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cemetery Tour keeps history alive [Image 2 of 2]

    FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    11.14.2024

    Photo by Kelsie Steber 

    Fort Stewart Public Affairs Office

    Donald Lovette of Hinesville, Georgia looks over a headstone in Zoucks Cemetery at Fort Stewart, Georgia during the Fort Stewart Fall Cemetery Tour, Nov. 14, 2024. The cemetery tour gives community members an opportunity to visit the grave sites belonging to communities that once resided on the 288,000 acres of land that encompass Fort Stewart today. (U.S. Army Photo by Joseph Cooper)

    Date Taken: 11.14.2024
    Date Posted: 11.19.2024 11:37
    Photo ID: 8761714
    VIRIN: 241114-A-VW897-1007
    Resolution: 5504x8256
    Size: 31.44 MB
    Location: FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US
