Cemetery Tour keeps history alive

Donald Lovette of Hinesville, Georgia looks over a headstone in Zoucks Cemetery at Fort Stewart, Georgia during the Fort Stewart Fall Cemetery Tour, Nov. 14, 2024. The cemetery tour gives community members an opportunity to visit the grave sites belonging to communities that once resided on the 288,000 acres of land that encompass Fort Stewart today. (U.S. Army Photo by Joseph Cooper)